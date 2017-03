Steve Flowers: This Week in Alabama Politics » Franklin County and Russellville schools closed today due to severe weather RUSSELLVILLE-Administrators have closed Franklin County and Russellville city schools today due to the threat of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, severe weather in the form of thunderstorms and lightning will move across Colbert, Lauderdale, and Franklin counties from around 11:00 am until 2:00 pm today. Share this:

