Four arrested after call of suspicious vehicle

FLORENCE–Authorities have four people in custody after a concerned citizen called in a complaint.

According to Florence Police Detective Greg Cobb, at approximately 11:30 pm Monday, officers responded to a call to a suspicious vehicle in the alley behind 219 South Spurr Street in Florence.

Reportedly, when Officers arrived they identified the subjects in the vehicle. During their investigation, they discovered that some of the occupants had entered a residence and took some items.

The residence was occupied at the time of the entry. The homeowners did not know any of the subjects or why they would have entered their home.

It was discovered that they had some items in their possession that belonged to the homeowners. The names of the four subjects and their charges are listed below:

John Baskins, 39, Florence, Al

Burglary 2nd

Theft of Property 4th

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tara Jones, W/F 24yoa

Leighton, AL

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blair Davis, W/F 30yoa

Burglary 2nd

Theft of Property 4th

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

William Fuqua, B/M 34yoa

Burglary 2nd

Theft of Property 4th

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia