Former Florence Substitute Teacher Indicted For Having Sexual Contact With Student

FLORENCE– Kayla D. Safford, 24, of Florence, turned herself into authorities Wednesday morning after being indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury for having sexual contact with a high school student. Safford’s arrest follows a lengthy investigation into allegations that she had sex with a male student away from the Florence High School Campus.

Detectives were made aware of the allegations in early March and began an investigation. The results of the investigation were presented to the Lauderdale Grand Jury last week. The jury returned an indictment in this case. The male student was 18 at the time of the encounter.

Alabama law states the following: “A person commits the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years if he or she is a school employee and engages in sexual contact, as defined by Section 13A-6-60(3), with a student, regardless of whether the student is male or female. Consent is not a defense to a charge under this section. The crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student is a Class C felony.”

Ms. Safford was serving as a contract substitute teacher at the time of the offense and evidence obtained in this case shows that the relationship with the student occurred as a result of her employment in the school system. Irrespective of age, the law is clear said police and aims to protect students from sexual contact with those entrusted with teaching children. Authorities say Ms. Safford violated that trust.

The Florence City School System was made aware of the allegations early on in the investigation and administrators have cooperated fully in our investigation.

Safford was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was released after posting bond in the amount of $10,000.