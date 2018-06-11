Former administrator sentenced to twenty years in prison

RUSSELLVILLE–The former county administrator Crista Madden who pled guilty in March to stealing $750,000 from the county commission was sentenced this morning to 20 years in prison.

Madden was sentenced to two 20 year sentences to run concurrently for the embezzlement that took place between the years 2007 and 2017.

The judge denied probation for Madden and she was immediately taken into custody after this morning’s sentencing hearing.

Madden must also pay restitution to the county.

Jeff Roland

