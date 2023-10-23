Florence Woman found dead on Sherrod Ave

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

POLICE CONDUCT DEATH INVESTIGATION AFTER BODY FOUND ON PORCH

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead on the porch of a home on Sherrod Avenue.

According to Florence Police, dispatch received a call at approximately 7:30 AM Monday about a person asleep or passed out on the caller’s front porch.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Sherrod Avenue and located a female deceased on the porch.

The female was identified as Hope Lee Ann Graves, 50, of Florence.

Detectives responded to the residence and a search warrant was executed due to the circumstances.

In the middle of the search a suspicious device was located, and the Florence Bomb Squad was activated. They determined the device was safe and the search continued.

Currently the cause of death is unknown.

The body will be sent to the Alabama Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.