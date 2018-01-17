Florence woman dies in crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY–A two-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Monday, January 15, 2018, has claimed the life of a Florence woman.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Joann Skipworth, 81, later died at Huntsville Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Reportedly, the 2017 Toyota Rav4 she was a passenger in was struck head-on by another vehicle.

The crash occurred on AL-20 near CR-228 in Lauderdale County.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

