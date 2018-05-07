Florence woman charged in death of motorcyclist

FLORENCE–Police have charged a 30-year-old Florence woman with manslaughter in connection to a traffic accident that claimed the life of a Florence man operating a motorcycle.

According to Florence police, on Sunday at around 10:10 pm the Patrol Division responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Florence Blvd and Glendale Ave. involving a SUV and a motorcycle.

When officers arrived they found the driver of the motorcycle on the roadway and the driver and occupant of the SUV still in the vehicle. EMS arrived on the scene and started treating the motorcycle operator.

The driver of the motorcycle, Milton E. Thompson, Florence, was transported to ECM hospital for treatment. Once at the hospital Thompson died of his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the accident but did appear to be impaired.

Officers requested a search warrant to have blood drawn from the driver, Audrey White.

White was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for booking on the charge of Manslaughter.

The accident is still under investigation, if you, or anyone you know, has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Drew Harless at (256)760-6559 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.

