Florence Woman Arrested After Home Owner Catches Her Burglarizing Residence

FLORENCE-Authorities have arrested a Florence woman after the homeowner reportedly caught her in the act. Jessie Cochran Young, 56, of Florence was jailed today after police responded to a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Simpson Street. Officers arrived and spoke to the homeowner who stated that he had just caught a female burglarizing his home.

The female suspect reportedly fled after being confronted by the homeowner. The man gave police a description of the female who was caught near the home. The property stolen in the case was dropped by the female as she fled the scene. Young was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond.