FLORENCE UTILITIES WARNS OF PHONE SCAM

FLORENCE – Florence Utilities is alerting the public to a scam that involves a caller claiming to be with their department.

City spokeswoman Rachel Mansell said the caller threatens to cut off utilities service for non-payment and asks for payment through PayPal or asks for bank account information.



“Please be advised that Florence Utilities will not call customers to ask for payment information and will not come to your house to evaluate an account,” Mansell said. “If you have any concerns about your utility account, please call our Customer Service at 256-760-6512. If you are ever in question about a scam call or someone at your door, call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or 911.”

