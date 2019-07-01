Florence pastor arrested on sexual abuse charges

John Thomas Martin

FLORENCE– Police tell ShoalsInsider.com that a local pastor who confessed from the pulpit of the church has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

According to authorities, John Thomas Martin, Senior Pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church on Sweetwater for the past nine years, is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The charges stem from Martin allegedly having sexual relations with young boys.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or anyone you know was abused by this man, you’re encouraged to call the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office at 256-764-6351.

By Jeff Roland – Editor-In-Chief

