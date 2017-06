Florence man killed in Thursday night crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY- A single-vehicle crash at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, June 15, has claimed the life of a Florence man. Randall Keith Patterson, 58, was killed when the 2000 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Patterson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to ECM Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred on Lauderdale County 5, nine miles north of Florence. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

