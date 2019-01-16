FLORENCE MAN KILLED IN SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

FRANKLIN COUNTY – A one-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, has claimed the life of a Florence man.

State Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Tyler Dunkin Jolley, 23, was killed when the 2008 Lexus ES350, he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers say Jolley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash reportedly occurred on AL Highway 247, 2 miles north of AL Highway 24 in Franklin County, Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Staff Reports

