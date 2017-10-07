Florence man killed in Hit & Run, Authorities searching for driver

FLORENCE–Authorities are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit and run that left a Florence man dead.

According to police, on Friday night Florence Police along with Florence Fire, Shoals Ambulance, and Air Evac responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Cloyd Blvd.

On arrival, officers found Kevin Doherty, 57, from Florence, in a yard in the 2300 block of Cloyd Blvd.

It was reported that Mr. Doherty was driving his motorized wheelchair west bound in the east bound lane of Cloyd Blvd when he was struck head on by a small light colored SUV.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene west on Cloyd Blvd and turned south on Mall Road. A crime scene was established.

Mr. Doherty was flown to Huntsville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Investigations Division along with the traffic homicide investigators processed the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information concerning this accident please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPD TIP plus your message.

Jeff Roland

Shoals Insider – Keeping You Informed