Florence man killed in crash

FLORENCE — A single-vehicle crash at 1:55 p.m. Friday, May 19, has claimed the life of a Florence man. Sandy Lynn Oakley, 51, was killed when the 1984 GMC C6500 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Oakley was airlifted to ECM Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County 11, eight miles north of Florence.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.