Florence man indicted in rape of young relative

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Florence man for raping a female relative under the age of 16.

During the last Grand Jury an indictment was issued for Anthony Thomas Stults for First degree Rape.

Stults turned himself in to authorities at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Thursday.

Detectives tell ShoalsInsider.com the incident was reported on July 25th.

Stults reportedly raped a female that is related to him and she is also under the age of 16.

Stults reportedly spent the night at a location where the female was staying and forced himself on her without her permission.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

Staff Reports