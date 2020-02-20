FLORENCE MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

SHEFFIELD– A Florence man died in route to the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash.

Alabama State Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that motorcycle crash at 12:30 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of Tab Kennedy Waddell, 32.

Waddell was killed when he lost control of the 1998 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving and struck a guardrail.

Waddell was transported to Helen Keller Hospital and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The crash occurred on Hatch Boulevard directly in front of the Quad Cities State Trooper Post. Florence and Sheffield Police were on the scene of the crash.

A Medflite Helicopter was seen leaving the premises. It is unclear if Waddell died on the Medflite or in the ambulance.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher

