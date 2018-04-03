Florence man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

FLORENCE–An early morning motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a Florence man.

According to Lauderdale County Deputy Coroner Max Williams, Rodney Van White, 44, of 2410 Lauderdale County Road 135, Florence, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a tree off of Rose Drive near Chisholm Hwy.

“The crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours,” said Williams. “He was probably headed to work,”

911 received the call around 8:20 am where a motorist came upon the scene of the accident. The motorcycle was almost 20 feet off of the road.

According to emergency workers, White was wearing a helmet. The impact threw Mr. White 15 feet off of the motorcycle.

The Florence Police Department Motor Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.

By Jeff Roland

