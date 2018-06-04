Florence man dies in crash

MOULTON–A Florence man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

According to State Troopers, at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Nicholas Ryan Parker, 35, was killed when the 2003 Ford Ranger he was traveling in ran off the roadway and overturned.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was employed at Loaves and Fishes Food Distribution Center.

The crash occurred on AL-157 near the intersection of AL-36 in Lawrence County, 5 miles South of Moulton, AL.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.