FLORENCE MAN DIES IN CRASH

FLORENCE– State Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that a Florence man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Lauderdale County Road 8.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Dakota Blake Buttrey was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

First-responders say the crash occurred Friday around 2:15 pm on County Road 8 near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Buttrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

