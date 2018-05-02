Florence man arrested for kidnapping after domestic dispute

FLORENCE–A Florence man has been arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence charges following an altercation over this past weekend.

According to Detective Greg Cobb, on Sunday Florence Police Patrol Division responded to a Domestic Dispute at 3788 Chisholm Rd. in Florence, Al. When officers arrived the offender, Brandon Spann, was standing on the balcony holding a child. When he saw the police he went inside and locked the residence with child inside with him. The child was not related to Spann; it was the child of the victim. Officers were able to make entry but not before Spann left out of the back of the apartment. The child was still in the apartment unharmed.

The victim was in the parking lot when officers arrived. Once they confirmed that he was not inside they then checked on her. She stated that they started arguing and he hit her in the face and choked her. An ambulance was called to check on her and she was transported to the emergency room. She was released from the emergency room after being treated for her injuries. Warrants were obtained for Mr. Spann for Domestic Violence Strangulation, Kidnapping 2nd, Domestic Violence Menacing, Domestic Violence Assault 3rd, and Reckless Endangerment.

On 5/1/2018 Mr. Spann was spotted at Walmart on Hough Rd by a citizen who contacted the Police Department. Mr. Spann then ran from Walmart and was located at Pet Depot on Seville St. in Florence, Al. he was arrested with any harm to him or the officers. Mr. Spann was then transported to the LCDC for processing. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $33,000.00 bond.

If anyone has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Bill White at (256) 760-6595 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.