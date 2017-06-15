Florence Man Arrested After Officer Injured During Fight

FLORENCE–James Daniel Moss, 34, of Florence was arrested Wednesday following a trespassing call which led to a fight with officers. Florence police responded to a trespassing call in the area of Glendale and Florence Blvd shortly before 1 pm on Wednesday. Officers arrived to find Moss inside of a business in the area.

A records check found that Moss was trespassed from the business and had multiple warrants for his arrest. A Florence Police officer attempted to take Moss into custody on for trespassing and found himself in a fight with Moss. During the altercation, the officer was injured and several bystanders assisted in controlling Moss as he was arrested. The officer was treated for minor injuries and Moss was charged with Assault 2nd on a Police Officer, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief. He was transported to the LCDC and held on bond totaling $8,000. 00