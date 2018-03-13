Florence Lauderdale Tourism to Host Family Reunion Planning 101 Seminar

FLORENCE– Florence/Lauderdale Tourism is encouraging local residents to plan family reunions in Florence and the Shoals by offering Family Reunion Planning 101 on Wednesday, March 21. The free seminar will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Visitor Center located in McFarland Park. Light refreshments will be served. Seminar attendees will learn to plan fun family reunions and how the Visit Florence, AL team can help every step of the way. In addition to event-planning services, Visit Florence, AL can also provide families with materials to encourage reunion attendance, plan special tours and other area resources needed for a successful event.

Our staff have been working with family reunion groups for many years and have compiled a comprehensive agenda to address the many frequently asked questions. Event facilitator and Florence/Lauderdale Tourism’s Director of Operations Alison Stanfield explained, “With this year being our Bicentennial, we wanted to present this program to encourage residents to plan reunion events. Many people are overwhelmed at the thought of being in charge of planning a large family reunion and we understand that a successful event requires a combination of a great destination and knowledgeable people to help with the planning. Florence and the Shoals area have so many wonderful attractions and we offer the resources to help make the planning fun and stress-free.”

The presentation will include information on building a planning committee, budget, social media, facilities, caterers, lodging, special tours, and activities. A larger committee of planners can take the burden off of one person and utilize other family member’s talents. Pre-planning can help the group know all of the costs involved with facility rentals, caterers, transportation and souvenirs and allow everyone time to budget for the trip. There are many free online resources such as social media, websites, and apps that can help get the younger generation involved in the planning process and excited to learn more about their heritage. Picking the perfect venue can be a challenge so we will have information about facilities ranging from park pavilions, community centers to event barns. Local hotel staff members will also be on hand to explain the best practices for booking rooms and meeting space.

The free seminar is open to the public. Seating is limited and if you need additional information or want to attend please email alison@visitflorenceal.com or call 256-740-4141.