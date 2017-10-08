Florence High School senior arrested on rape and molestation charges

FLORENCE-Authorities have arrested a Florence High School Senior after a grand jury indictment was handed down on charges of Rape and Sexual Abuse.

Florence Detective Greg Cobb tells ShoalsInsider.com that Maxwell Marquez Thompson, 18, of Florence, was arrested at Florence High School Friday afternoon on a warrant for Rape 1st degree and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

The incident reportedly occurred in July in West Florence when Thompson forced himself on a teenager after she told him no multiple times.

Investigators say once the incident was over the victim went to ECM hospital for treatment and immediately contacted Florence Police Department.

Thompson is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $75,000.00 bond.

Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed