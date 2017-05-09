Florence firm wins award

FLORENCE-TASUS was awarded 2017’s Small Supplier of the Year award by the Alabama Technology Network and the Business Council of Alabama. The Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards gives recognition to individuals and companies that bring uncompromising excellence to Alabama manufacturing.

The award recognizes the manufacturers for their financial growth, manufacturing leadership, market leadership, leadership development, and workforce enhancement.

TASUS was nominated anonymously, and had to answer a series of questions about safety records, attendance percentages, turnover, quality and environmental records. In March, finalists were evaluated during a site visit, which included an interview to verify the information and a plant tour.

Congratulations to the Alabama team on this award!