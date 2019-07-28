FIVE SHOALS RESIDENTS ARRESTED IN DRUG / THEFT STING

ATHENS– The Limestone County Narcotics Unit recently conducted an operation that led to the arrest of five Shoals area residents.

When investigators stopped the suspect’s vehicle, it was occupied by five people.

Investigators searched the truck and located methamphetamine, heroin, fake meth, fake heroin, multiple syringes, and digital scales. Investigators also discovered multiple checkbooks, debit/credit cards, and bank documents that belong to various individuals that were not in the truck. Those items are suspected of being stolen from Lauderdale or Colbert County, and an investigation into those items is ongoing.

Two of the female suspects also attempted to smuggle methamphetamine into the Limestone County Jail, following their arrest. Correction Officers caught the attempt to smuggle the methamphetamine inside the jail facility.

Kasey Lynn Yarbrough of Florence, AL was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and promoting prison contraband 2nd degree.

Alexas Breanna Clayton of Muscle Shoals, AL was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband 2nd degree.

Caroline Ruth Inman of Tuscumbia, AL was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James McCollum of Sheffield, AL was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tevin Jamel Stanley of Muscle Shoals, AL was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.