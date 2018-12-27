Female suspect in alleged sex for cash robbery makes bail

TUSCUMBIA —The female suspect in the alleged Muscle Shoals sex for cash robbery has made bond.

Officials tell ShoalsInsider.com that Madison Mar’Kishia Newsome, 18, of Leighton, has been released from the Colbert County Jail on 1st-degree robbery charges.

Police say Newsome and 22-year-old Zachary Bratton, of Muscle Shoals, along with Malaivee Hawkins attempted to rob a Florence resident who was lured to Bratton’s grandparents home on Gusmus Avenue.

Newsome reportedly used SnapChat to rendezvous with the victim at the home to have sex for cash.

According to police, Newsome allowed the victim to touch her sexually before Bratton and Hawkins attacked the 22-year-old male victim.

Police say Newsome asked for oral sex from the victim moments before the attack that left Hawkins dead and Bratton shot in the buttocks.

Hawkins and Bratton allegedly pistol-whipped the victim prior to him using deadly force to defend himself.

Bratton remains in the Colbert County Jail charged with 1st-degree robbery.

More details as they become available.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed