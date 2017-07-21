Arrest made in Florence kidnapping Former Middle School Principal Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Enticement and Child Pornography » Fayette man dies in boating accident HALEYVILLE-A boating incident on the Bear Creek Reservoir has claimed the life of a Fayette man. Robert Lane Kemp, 63, was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, after becoming displaced from his vessel at approximately 4 p.m. July 10 near a boat launch on Upper Bear Lake near Haleyville. ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division was assisted by numerous local search and rescue teams and public safety organizations. Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol continue to investigate. Comments are closed.