Event to Celebrate U.S. Rep. Carl Elliott and His Contributions to Education

FLORENCE – U.S. Representative Carl Elliott (1913-1999) will be honored at a special event Aug. 20 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., in the Guillot University Center on the University of North Alabama campus.

Elliott served as a U.S. Representative from 1949 until 1963 and co-authored the National Defense Education Act, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The act helped improve science, foreign language and technology education nationwide.

In addition, Elliott was the first ever recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. The event will feature state dignitaries.

For more information, call 256-765-4706.