Entertainment District coming to Downtown Tuscumbia

As of July 8th, it is now legal to carry around alcoholic beverages in the entertainment district but only if it is in a designated cup and has the businesses’ logo on it. It covers most of downtown Tuscumbia and will allow people to walk around drinking alcohol on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuscumbia will also start hosting Second Saturdays at 3 p.m. If you like shopping and eating at quaint restaurants, then you should go check out these up and coming events. The kickoff to Second Saturdays was Saturday 7/8/23 at 3 p.m.

And don’t forget about the beautiful Spring Park!! Enjoy feeding the ducks, have a picnic with the family, or even a nice scenic stroll with your loved ones.

Shoals Insider, Lyndsey Wilson