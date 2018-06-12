Employee charged with 50 counts of forged instrument and theft of $16,000

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a Killen woman on theft and forgery charges.

Captain Brad Holmes tells ShoalsInsider.com that Melton’s arrests comes following an investigation which began in August of 2017. At that time a local builder, who employed Melton, noticed inconsistencies in expenditures within the business and contacted police.

Detectives opened an investigation into the case and found evidence that Melton had written checks from the business account without permission. The total of the checks was over $16,000 dollars.

Upon conclusion of the investigations warrants were issued and the case was heard by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury who returned an indictment against Melton.

Melton was arrested yesterday without incident and charged with 50 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Forged Instrument and 3 counts of Theft 1st degree.

She was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center where she posted a bond in the amount of $90,000.

Melton’s trial date has not been set.