ELEGANCE BOUTIQUE OPENS IN MUSCLE SHOALS

MUSCLE SHOALS– Ladies are going to be excited. There is a new boutique in the Shoals area. Paige Casey is following her dreams to provide a new place to shop for everyday women and plus sizes.

Casey, formerly of Sheffield, opened Elegance Boutique on December 1st and hasn’t slowed down since, “We have been super busy since the first day we opened,” said Casey.

“We wanted to provide a boutique that carries quality women’s’ clothing at an affordable price,” Casey added.

If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, you have to come see the low prices at Elegance Boutique. The prices are half of what other boutiques charge and the clothes are high quality.

Casey says she plans to add shoes and accessories in the near future.

Elegance Boutique is located off of Wilson Dam Road in Lon’s Plaza II at 2415 Rosedale Street Suite C Next to Muscle Shoals Florist.

Feel free to call Elegance Boutique at 256-412-0979 or come by to see these great deals.