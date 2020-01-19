EARTHQUAKE HITS FORD CITY

FORD CITY- Colbert County experienced a minor earthquake Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The survey indicates a 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit at 9:03 p.m. in the Ford City community.



The survey’s website has a map that places the earthquake near the River Road-Lime Kiln Road intersection.

Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said he had received no calls from residents saying they felt the earthquake.

The Shoals occasionally has minor earthquakes, being near the New Madrid fault line.