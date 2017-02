Early morning shooting under investigation

COLBERT COUNTY-One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after being shot at a residence on Loop Road in rural Colbert County.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, one man was shot, “He was shot with what appeared to be birdshot, so we don’t think his injuries will be life-threatening,”

“The investigation is ongoing and we are developing leads right now and should know more soon,” said Williamson.

The incident occurred around 2:00 early Monday morning.

