DreamVision Promoter Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud Gets 10 years

FLORENCE– Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly and Joseph Borg, Director of the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) announced Tuesday that Bryan Kevin Robinson, of Killen, pleaded guilty in Lauderdale County Circuit Court to one count of Securities Fraud for engaging in an act, practice, or course of business which operated as a fraud or deceit upon more than 40 Alabama investors. The offense is a Class B felony, punishable by not less than two, but no more than 20 years in prison, and a fine not to exceed $30,000.

After the plea was entered, Circuit Court Judge Gilbert P. Self sentenced Robinson, as part of his plea agreement to ten (10) years in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Robinson waived application for probation. Judge Self further ordered Robinson to pay court costs and fees, a $50 victim compensation assessment fee, and more than $7,000,000.00 in restitution to the victims in the case. As part of the plea, Robinson is also permanently barred from the securities industry in Alabama.

The Alabama Securities Commission’s action started with a Cease and Desist Order against Robinson and his company, Robinson Capital Investments, LLC for selling unregistered securities in a real estate program. The investigation into Robinson Capital led to the discovery of investments into other ventures, including an amusement park to be constructed in the Shoals area. Investors were told that their funds would be used to finance a specific investment, but instead, Robinson diverted the funds to personal expenses or other investments not related to the stated purposes and for which the investors would not have agreed, and used some of the funds to make Ponzi style payments to earlier investors. According to state authorities, Robinson’s actions ultimately resulted in a total loss to the victims of $7,017,790.33.

Director Borg said, “This Commission is unwavering in its commitment to protect and maintain sound capital markets in Alabama. Bryan Robinson engaged in a course of business which operated as a fraud upon Alabama investors. Robinson sought to profit by stealing millions of dollars from over 40 Alabama investors who trusted him with their life savings; this conduct will not be tolerated in Alabama.

Robinson is currently in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting transfer to Kilby State Prison for processing. Officials say it could be 30 days before he is transferred.

Shoals Insider