Dollar General recalls Iced Oatmeal Cookies

Dollar General Corporation announced a voluntary recall of its 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies with lot # L46217 30 with a best-by date of August 18, 2018 over concerns of undeclared milk and tree nuts. Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction. No illnesses or reactions have been reported at this time.

Dollar General initially learned of a potential issue based upon information received from a store level employee. The Company promptly contacted the product’s manufacturer who confirmed a production facility labeling error in which Clover Valley® Coconut Macaroons were inadvertently placed in Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging. Dollar General then contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall. The affected product package image is below for reference.

12-Ounce Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies Package UPC: 0 86106 03201 5

SKU: 14878301

Lot: L46217 30

Best By Date: 08/18/18

Milk and nut allergens present in the Clover Valley® Coconut Macaroon Cookies, which are not disclosed on the Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging, may pose a health risk to consumers if consumed.

Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies were sold and distributed exclusively in Dollar General retail stores located in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI and WV.

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return to their local Dollar General store to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Dollar General’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-678-9258 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or by emailing custsvc@dollargeneral.com.

Dollar General is working in partnership with the product manufacturer and the FDA to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures. The Company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue.

By: Jeff Roland