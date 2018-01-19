Richard Shelby one of the greatest Senators Starla Hester is selling homes throughout the Shoals area » Do you know this suspect? Authorities need your help RUSSELLVILLE–Police are seeking the identity of a theft suspect who hit several businesses in Russellville. He was caught on camera in mid-September and investigators hope someone knows who he is.

The pictures are a bit on the creepy side; a guy trying to hide his face with a hoodie and for good reason. Russellville police said he is their main suspect in three burglaries.

Investigators said all three businesses were along Highway 43 in the heart of the city. The businesses were hit between the hours of 1 am and 4 am, with each location having numerous items stolen.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with any information which can bring this man to justice.

To claim the reward, all you have to do is give us a tip which leads to an arrest.

You will remain anonymous throughout the process.

The tip line phone number is (256) 386-8685. Send your text message to 274637, make sure to include which crime you are referring to. Source: Crimestoppers Comments are closed.