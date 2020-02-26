DECEASED GUNMAN IDENTIFIED IN TUSCUMBIA SHOOTING

KENNETH LANIER SASHINGTON

TUSCUMBIA– Authorities have identified the man killed in a shoot out with police early Tuesday morning.

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, Kenneth Lanier Sashington, 38, had charges and appeared in Tuscumbia Municipal Court the week before the shooting.

The incident began around 4 am when tenants complained of seeing Sashington around Trenholm Heights Apartments. When police arrived, Sashington reportedly started shooting at officers.

“Officers returned fire and chased Sashington on foot several blocks to the 600 block of S. Mulberry Street, to the home of a relative,” said Logan.

Police say that’s where Sashington was fatally wounded in a gunfight with officers.

The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident since it was an officer-involved shooting.

The name of the officer or officers that fatally wounded Sashington has yet to be released. Sashington was firing shots at police at the time of his death.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher

