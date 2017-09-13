Dave Barry Humorist and Best-Selling Author to speak at UNA

The University of North AL will host Dave Barry on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Norton Auditorium on the UNA Campus. The event is Free, no ticket required.

Dave Barry has been a professional humorist ever since he discovered that professional humor was a lot easier than working.

For many years he wrote a newspaper column that appeared in more than 500 newspapers and generated thousands of letters from readers who thought he should be fired. Despite this, Barry won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary, although he misplaced it for several years, which is why his wife now keeps it in a secure location that he does not know about. One of Barry’s columns was largely responsible for the movement to observe International Talk Like a Pirate Day every year on September 19. This is probably his most enduring achievement.

Barry has written more than 30 books, including the novels Big Trouble, Lunatics, Tricky Business and, most recently, Live Right and Find Happiness (Although Beer is Much Faster). He has also written a number of books with titles like I’ll Mature When I’m Dead, which are technically classified as nonfiction, although they contain numerous lies. Two of Barry’s books were the basis for the CBS sitcom Dave’s World, which can probably still be seen on cable TV in certain underdeveloped nations. Barry lives in Miami with his family and a dog that is determined to urinate on every square inch of North America.