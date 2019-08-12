CREWS SEARCH WILSON LAKE FOR MISSING FLORENCE MAN

LAUDERDALE COUNTY–Crews are searching for a Florence man that reportedly went overboard late Sunday afternoon on Wilson Lake.

According to Marine police, the single-vessel incident occurred at approximately 6:20 pm on Sunday.

Emergency officials say Dallion Quantrell Long, 28, of Florence, fell overboard while boating on Wilson Lake and is now considered missing.

Long was reportedly not wearing a personal floatation device.

Killen VFD, Florence Fire, Florence Police, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Lauderdale Co. EMA and ALEA Marine Patrol are all assisting with the search for Long.

The search will continue Monday morning.

