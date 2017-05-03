Colbert County Mugshots » Congrats to Leadership Shoals graduates Congratulations to the graduates of Leadership Shoals 28, class of 2016-2017! These 26 Shoals leaders celebrated the closing of a great year at George’s 217, where they presented the Helen Keller Foundation with a check for $7,850 to go towards the renovation of their wig room for local cancer patients! This class worked hard all year to sell t-shirts for their “Wig Out” project, and we couldn’t be more proud of them!

Dan Jackson led this group as the Leadership Shoals Chair.

Congratulations to these Shoals area leaders for a job well done:

Jamie Austin – Florence City Schools

Liza Beadle – SBS Electric

Brock Beck – University of North Alabama

Jeffrey Bibbee – University of North Alabama

Tara Branscome – Northwest-Shoals Community College

James Brumley – Colbert County Schools

Linda Cole – Alabama Institute for the Deaf & Blind

Emily Crisler – Colbert County Schools

Rick Foster – TVA

Kidada Hawkins – Shoals Hospital

Leanne Jeffreys – Counselor

Josh Johnston – Party Pros USA

Katie Kinney – University of North Alabama

Brent May – TVA

Kristen McCaney – TASUS

Cari McCanless – Northwest-Shoals Community College

Justin McGill – Progress Bank

Cortney Morris – Papa Murphy’s Pizza

Amber Fleming – Florence Housing Authority

Brad Potts – Lauderdale Country Sheriff’s Dept.

Nikki Randolph – Bank Independent

Theus Rowell – Southwire

Josh Russell – Patterson, Prince & Associates

Cassandra Seal – Helen Keller Hospital

Ben Steltenpohl – Vulcan Materials

Greg Taylor – BBVA Compass

