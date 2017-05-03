Congrats to Leadership Shoals graduates

Congratulations to the graduates of Leadership Shoals 28, class of 2016-2017! These 26 Shoals leaders celebrated the closing of a great year at George’s 217, where they presented the Helen Keller Foundation with a check for $7,850 to go towards the renovation of their wig room for local cancer patients! This class worked hard all year to sell t-shirts for their “Wig Out” project, and we couldn’t be more proud of them!
Dan Jackson led this group as the Leadership Shoals Chair.
Congratulations to these Shoals area leaders for a job well done:
Jamie Austin – Florence City Schools
Liza Beadle – SBS Electric
Brock Beck – University of North Alabama
Jeffrey Bibbee – University of North Alabama
Tara Branscome – Northwest-Shoals Community College
James Brumley – Colbert County Schools
Linda Cole – Alabama Institute for the Deaf & Blind
Emily Crisler – Colbert County Schools
Rick Foster – TVA
Kidada Hawkins – Shoals Hospital
Leanne Jeffreys – Counselor
Josh Johnston – Party Pros USA
Katie Kinney – University of North Alabama
Brent May – TVA
Kristen McCaney – TASUS
Cari McCanless – Northwest-Shoals Community College
Justin McGill – Progress Bank
Cortney Morris – Papa Murphy’s Pizza
Amber Fleming – Florence Housing Authority
Brad Potts – Lauderdale Country Sheriff’s Dept.
Nikki Randolph – Bank Independent
Theus Rowell – Southwire
Josh Russell – Patterson, Prince & Associates
Cassandra Seal – Helen Keller Hospital
Ben Steltenpohl – Vulcan Materials
Greg Taylor – BBVA Compass
