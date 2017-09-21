Collier Library to Host Archive Exhibit in Conjunction with Homecoming Festivities

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama Collier Library is hosting an archives exhibit for UNA’s Homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon until 2 p.m. The event will be located in the basement of Collier Library.

Library officials said the event is designed to raise awareness about some of the unique and interesting items they have in the archives.

“Many first time visitors are often surprised at what we have in archives. This is an opportunity to showcase some of our best items from the history of UNA while celebrating homecoming,” said Jennifer Maddox, Collier’s User Engagement Librarian.

As part of the exhibit, library staff will be placing a series of banners on campus leading from Rogers Hall to the library, which will feature historic photos from the archives.

“We’re hoping that this will lead people from the Rogers Hall food truck event to Collier,” Maddox said. “We will also be passing out flyers at the Rogers Hall homecoming event to drive traffic to the exhibit.”

Maddox said some highlights of the exhibit will include historic Leo mascot heads set-up for a “selfie station;” photos from the archives; Kilby, Florence State and UNA yearbooks; old banners and more.

“The oldest items will be from La Grange College,” she said. “It includes the 1836 diploma of Governor Edward A. O’Neal. There also will be a Dialectical Society badge worn at a Florence Wesleyan 1857 graduation and an 1859 Florence Wesleyan catalog,” said Maddox.

For more information: https://www.una.edu/library/