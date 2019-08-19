Colbert’s Sheriff Williamson receives humanitarian award

Sheriff Frank Williamson gives a speech after receiving the award

SHEFFIELD– At Monday nights meeting of the Shoals Democratic Club, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson was presented with the Outstanding Humanitarian Award.

The award is presented annually to a Shoals Area Citizen who has tirelessly dedicated themselves to the service of others.

Sheriff Williamson spoke to a packed crowd at the IBEW 558 about his past life experiences and the Christian principles he learned from his father, who was a pentecostal preacher.

Williamson, who received a standing ovation after his speech, is in his second term as Sheriff of Colbert County.

Hats off to Sheriff Williamson for a job well done.

