Colbert Probate Judge Rosser hospitalized after stroke

Judge Daniel Rosser

HUNTSVILLE– Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser has been admitted to the hospital and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital. According to family members, Rosser has reportedly suffered a stroke.

It’s our understanding Rosser was initially admitted to a local hospital and was later transferred to Huntsville.

Family members say that doctors were astonished that Rosser had no paralysis and the only problem Rosser is having is vision-related.

Over a thousand people have taken to social media asking for prayer.

We at ShoalsInsider.com, are asking our readers and viewers to keep Judge Rosser and his wife and daughter in your thoughts and prayers.