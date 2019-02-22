Colbert Emergency Management issues advisory due to flooding

TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency issued a travel advisory today due to flooding and debris.

Due to the excessive rain flood waters have covered several streets and made them impassable.

Motorists should use common sense and not attempt to cross flooded streets.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com that members of the public are advised to use extreme caution while traveling throughout the Shoals.

Travelers are also warned not to go around any barricades due to dangerous conditions.