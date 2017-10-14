MUSCLE SHOALS GIRLS VARSITY VOLLEYBALL TEAM WINS COLBERT COUNTY TOURNAMENT Franklin County Drug Task Force and Police Roundup » Colbert Drug Task Force Roundup on Friday the 13th puts damper on drug activity The following people were arrested on Friday 13th in a Countywide drug roundup: • Brian Eugene Wellington, 35, 906 Carolyn St., Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Tamika Tenise Whitson, 31, 3201 John R St., Muscle Shoals; trafficking methamphetamine. • James Dale Carbine, 54, 325 Trade St., Florence; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Demetrius Montrell Underwood, 30, 701 W. Sixth St., Sheffield; trafficking methamphetamine. • Paul Arlonda Mason IV, 27, 907 Bedford Drive Southwest, Decatur; trafficking methamphetamine. • LaShanda Marie Gavin, 32, 213 Marietta St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Stacey LaJune Abston, 49, 1367 Lauderdale 124, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Jerry Lee Brewer Jr., 406 S. Weakley St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • James Michael Harper, 36, 419 Lelia St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. • Daren Lynn Moore, 25, 5709 Lauderdale 73, Florence; trafficking opium (heroin). • John Sterling Heath III, 36, 500 Leslie Ave., Tuscumbia; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance x 2 • Richard Stephen Leboeuf, 27, 160 Tower Road, Killen; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Kevin Blackburn, 44, 201 Winstead Road, Spruce Pine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Brian Keith Hamm, 44, 100 Summerfield Road, Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Richard Andre Anderson, 27, 130 Jarmon Way, Leighton; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance x 3 • James Michael Harper, 36, 317 Alabama St., Killen; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • K’vion Ruffin 19, 1901 Robertson Boulevard, Sheffield; first-degree theft of property. • Brandon Eugene Myrick, 22, 2300 Gilbert Lane, Cherokee; third-degree escape. • Harold Nunnery, 54, Sterling Boulevard, Sheffield; second-degree receiving stolen property. • Camryn Cagle, 24, 343 Alf Harris Road, Prospect, Tennessee; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • John Sawyer Denton, 18, Muscle Shoals; first-degree possession of marijuana. • Bobby Allen Davis, 37, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • William “B.J.” Davis, 35, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Candice Gillespie, 33, 4994 Alabama 247, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Michaela Brianne Daniel, 37, 3446 Franklin 52, Spruce Pine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband. • Haylee Deneal Aday, 18, 45 J Aday Road, Leighton; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Christy Renee Hester, 40, 108 JD Pace St., Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Casie Marie Winborn, 28, 111 Sockwell Ave., Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • John David McCracken, 28, 355 First St., Hamilton; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. • Blain Lee Saint, 23, 200 Spurgeon Road, Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. • Gary Brian McCaig, 48, 1600 Wagnon Mountain Road, Tuscumbia; first-degree possession of marijuana. • Lapaslee Lamar Pride, 27, 5145 U.S. 72, Killen; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. • Thomas Cade Roper, 31, 802 Midland Ave., Muscle Shoals; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. • Calvin Dwight Flannagan, 53, 200 Fuller Store Road, Leighton; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Carl Clinton Hall, 39, 414 Cataco St., Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Chance Uriah Race, 20, 220 Lawton Ave., Florence; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. • Erasmo Victor Cruz, 36, 111 W. Tunstall St., Tuscumbia; first-degree possession of marijuana. • Cecil Grant Nesmith, 34, 155 Virginia St., Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Thomas Bradley Copeland, 43, 2435 River Road, Muscle Shoals; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Kenneth Smallwood, 50, Tuscumbia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Michael Allen Gravitte, 54, 2900 12th Ave., Haleyville; unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. • Gunner Eagle Innis, 26, 207 Riverbluff Drive, Sheffield unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.