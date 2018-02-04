Colbert Drug Task Force nabs “major player” in Shoals heroin business

MUSCLE SHOALS–Thanks to tips from members of the community and complaints from neighbors, a Muscle Shoals woman has been arrested for trafficking heroin.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com that 58-year-old Jo Ann Misso Young, Shoals Villa Trailer Park, was charged with Trafficking heroin after being stopped on Alabama Hwy 20 and 157.

Young reportedly had 9 grams of heroin stuffed in her bra with a reported street value of $4,000.

“We received information that Young was making trips to Birmingham sometimes every other day to bring back heroin to the Shoals,” said Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.

According to courthouse records, Young pleaded guilty in 2016 to selling Opana within three miles of a school zone.

Young received a sentence of 65 months in prison suspended for 5 years.

The Colbert County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke the suspended sentence a day after Young’s arrest.

Staff Reports

ShoalsInsider.com