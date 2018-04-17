Colbert County Mugshots 04/17/18
|name
|JORDAN BLAKE HAMM
|age
|21
|race
|W
|sex
|M
|address
|TUSCUMBIA, AL 35674
|booked
|2018-04-17
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|GJI: TOP 2ND
|
|Property
|2500
The following people have been arrested in Colbert County:
|name
|EVA ANN HOOPER
|age
|30
|race
|W
|sex
|F
|address
|TUSCUMBIA , AL 35674
|booked
|2018-04-17
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|GJI:ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF CREDITDEBIT CARD
|
|Property
|2000
|name
|JAMES WESLEY TINGLE
|age
|28
|race
|W
|sex
|M
|address
|FLORENCE, AL 35633
|booked
|2018-04-17
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|FTA:TOP 1ST
|
|None Set
|
|GJI:BURGLARY 3RD,TOP 1ST,TOP 2ND
|
|Property
|5000
|name
|AMBER CHEYENNE WEST
|age
|19
|race
|W
|sex
|F
|address
|RUSSELVILLE, AL 35653
|booked
|2018-04-16
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|WARRANT: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT TO A CHILD
|
|Cash
|2500
|name
|JOVIAN KEVONTE YOUNG
|age
|18
|race
|B
|sex
|M
|address
|TUSCUMBIA, AL 35674
|booked
|2018-04-16
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|SHOOTINGDISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO OCCUPPIED AUTOMOBILE
|
|Property
|10000
|name
|WILLIAM EDWARD BATES
|age
|63
|race
|B
|sex
|M
|address
|LEIGHTON, AL 35646
|booked
|2018-04-16
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|2 COUNTS POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|Property
|5000
|name
|DOWIN DURAND WHITE
|age
|46
|race
|B
|sex
|M
|address
|RUSSELLVILLE , AL 35653
|booked
|2018-04-16
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|FTA/FTP: TOP 3RD
|
|None Set
|name
|MAJOR JULIUS RICE
|age
|25
|race
|B
|sex
|M
|address
|SHEFFIELD, AL 35660
|booked
|2018-04-14
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|DRIV UNDER INFLUENCE LIQUOR
|
|Surety
|1000
|name
|MITCHELL DEWAYNE MCCLENDON
|age
|45
|race
|W
|sex
|M
|address
|EMPIRE , AL 35063
|booked
|2018-04-13
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|POSSESS/RECEIVE CONT
|
|Cash
|1500
|name
|TIFFANY DAWN BAKER
|age
|29
|race
|W
|sex
|F
|address
|MUSCLE SHOALS, AL 35661
|booked
|2018-04-11
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|GJI: CHEMICAL ENDANGER TO CHILD
|
|Cash
|10000
|name
|BRANDON DARWIN BYARS
|age
|28
|race
|W
|sex
|M
|address
|TOWN CREEK, AL 35642
|booked
|2018-04-11
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|FTA: DOM VIO 3RD- ASSAULT
|
|Cash
|1345.75
|UNLW POSS OF MARIJ 2ND
|
|Property
|500
|name
|BRANDIE PETERS
|age
|40
|race
|W
|sex
|F
|address
|CHEROKEE, AL 35616
|booked
|2018-04-10
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|WARRANT: DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
|
|Cash
|201.41
|WARRANT: STOLEN TAG
|
|Cash
|660.5
|name
|ERVIN DOUGLES SANDERFER
|age
|35
|race
|B
|sex
|M
|address
|ROGERSVILLE , AL 35652
|booked
|2018-04-10
Charges
|charge description
|jurisdiction
|type
|bond
|Child Support- 135 Days
|
|None Set
|
