Colbert County Mugshots 04/17/18

JORDAN BLAKE HAMM â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-17 11:42:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name JORDAN BLAKE HAMM
age 21
race W
sex M
address TUSCUMBIA, AL 35674
booked 2018-04-17

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
GJI: TOP 2ND Property 2500

 

The following people have been arrested in Colbert County:

EVA ANN HOOPER â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-17 14:25:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name EVA ANN HOOPER
age 30
race W
sex F
address TUSCUMBIA , AL 35674
booked 2018-04-17

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
GJI:ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF CREDITDEBIT CARD Property 2000

JAMES WESLEY TINGLE â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-17 11:02:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name JAMES WESLEY TINGLE
age 28
race W
sex M
address FLORENCE, AL 35633
booked 2018-04-17

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
FTA:TOP 1ST None Set
GJI:BURGLARY 3RD,TOP 1ST,TOP 2ND Property 5000

AMBER CHEYENNE WEST â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-16 20:13:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name AMBER CHEYENNE WEST
age 19
race W
sex F
address RUSSELVILLE, AL 35653
booked 2018-04-16

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
WARRANT: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT TO A CHILD Cash 2500

JOVIAN KEVONTE YOUNG â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-16 15:32:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name JOVIAN KEVONTE YOUNG
age 18
race B
sex M
address TUSCUMBIA, AL 35674
booked 2018-04-16

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
SHOOTINGDISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO OCCUPPIED AUTOMOBILE Property 10000
 WILLIAM EDWARD BATES â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-16 15:28:00, Colbert County, Alabama
name WILLIAM EDWARD BATES
age 63
race B
sex M
address LEIGHTON, AL 35646
booked 2018-04-16

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
2 COUNTS POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE Property 5000

 

DOWIN DURAND WHITE â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-16 09:19:00, Colbert County, Alabama
name DOWIN DURAND WHITE
age 46
race B
sex M
address RUSSELLVILLE , AL 35653
booked 2018-04-16

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
FTA/FTP: TOP 3RD None Set

MAJOR JULIUS RICE â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-14 04:37:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name MAJOR JULIUS RICE
age 25
race B
sex M
address SHEFFIELD, AL 35660
booked 2018-04-14

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
DRIV UNDER INFLUENCE LIQUOR Surety 1000
 MITCHELL DEWAYNE MCCLENDON â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-13 11:05:00, Colbert County, Alabama
name MITCHELL DEWAYNE MCCLENDON
age 45
race W
sex M
address EMPIRE , AL 35063
booked 2018-04-13

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
POSSESS/RECEIVE CONT Cash 1500

TIFFANY DAWN BAKER â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-11 20:53:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name TIFFANY DAWN BAKER
age 29
race W
sex F
address MUSCLE SHOALS, AL 35661
booked 2018-04-11

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
GJI: CHEMICAL ENDANGER TO CHILD Cash 10000

BRANDON DARWIN BYARS â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-11 11:28:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name BRANDON DARWIN BYARS
age 28
race W
sex M
address TOWN CREEK, AL 35642
booked 2018-04-11

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
FTA: DOM VIO 3RD- ASSAULT Cash 1345.75
UNLW POSS OF MARIJ 2ND Property 500

BRANDIE PETERS â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-10 20:04:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name BRANDIE PETERS
age 40
race W
sex F
address CHEROKEE, AL 35616
booked 2018-04-10

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
WARRANT: DRIVING WHILE REVOKED Cash 201.41
WARRANT: STOLEN TAG Cash 660.5

ERVIN DOUGLES SANDERFER â BOOKING MUGSHOT 2018-04-10 17:25:00, Colbert County, Alabama

name ERVIN DOUGLES SANDERFER
age 35
race B
sex M
address ROGERSVILLE , AL 35652
booked 2018-04-10

Charges

charge description jurisdiction type bond
Child Support- 135 Days None Set
