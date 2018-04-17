Shoals Area Births 04/18/2018 Police asking the public for help in locating missing Florence man » Colbert County Mugshots 04/17/18 name JORDAN BLAKE HAMM age 21 race W sex M address TUSCUMBIA, AL 35674 booked 2018-04-17 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond GJI: TOP 2ND Property 2500 The following people have been arrested in Colbert County: name EVA ANN HOOPER age 30 race W sex F address TUSCUMBIA , AL 35674 booked 2018-04-17 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond GJI:ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF CREDITDEBIT CARD Property 2000 name JAMES WESLEY TINGLE age 28 race W sex M address FLORENCE, AL 35633 booked 2018-04-17 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond FTA:TOP 1ST None Set GJI:BURGLARY 3RD,TOP 1ST,TOP 2ND Property 5000 name AMBER CHEYENNE WEST age 19 race W sex F address RUSSELVILLE, AL 35653 booked 2018-04-16 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond WARRANT: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT TO A CHILD Cash 2500 name JOVIAN KEVONTE YOUNG age 18 race B sex M address TUSCUMBIA, AL 35674 booked 2018-04-16 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond SHOOTINGDISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO OCCUPPIED AUTOMOBILE Property 10000 name WILLIAM EDWARD BATES age 63 race B sex M address LEIGHTON, AL 35646 booked 2018-04-16 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond 2 COUNTS POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE Property 5000 name DOWIN DURAND WHITE age 46 race B sex M address RUSSELLVILLE , AL 35653 booked 2018-04-16 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond FTA/FTP: TOP 3RD None Set name MAJOR JULIUS RICE age 25 race B sex M address SHEFFIELD, AL 35660 booked 2018-04-14 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond DRIV UNDER INFLUENCE LIQUOR Surety 1000 name MITCHELL DEWAYNE MCCLENDON age 45 race W sex M address EMPIRE , AL 35063 booked 2018-04-13 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond POSSESS/RECEIVE CONT Cash 1500 name TIFFANY DAWN BAKER age 29 race W sex F address MUSCLE SHOALS, AL 35661 booked 2018-04-11 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond GJI: CHEMICAL ENDANGER TO CHILD Cash 10000 name BRANDON DARWIN BYARS age 28 race W sex M address TOWN CREEK, AL 35642 booked 2018-04-11 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond FTA: DOM VIO 3RD- ASSAULT Cash 1345.75 UNLW POSS OF MARIJ 2ND Property 500 name BRANDIE PETERS age 40 race W sex F address CHEROKEE, AL 35616 booked 2018-04-10 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond WARRANT: DRIVING WHILE REVOKED Cash 201.41 WARRANT: STOLEN TAG Cash 660.5 name ERVIN DOUGLES SANDERFER age 35 race B sex M address ROGERSVILLE , AL 35652 booked 2018-04-10 Charges charge description jurisdiction type bond Child Support- 135 Days None Set Comments are closed.