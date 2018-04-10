COLAGROSS NAMED PRESIDENT OF NORTHWEST-SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – At the Alabama Community College System board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the selection of Dr. Glenda Colagross as president of Northwest-Shoals Community College.

Colagross has served the Alabama Community College System for more than 25 years beginning in the classroom as a developmental studies instructor and serving most recently as interim president at Southern Union State Community College and Northwest-Shoals Community College. During her tenure at Northwest-Shoals, Colagross served as chair of the Occupational and Technical Division, director of Distance Education, director of Institutional Research, dean of Instruction and vice president.

“Dr. Colagross’ deep roots in the Shoals community combined with her commitment to student success makes her the perfect candidate to lead Northwest-Shoals,” Baker said. “Glenda has proven her leadership time and time again and I’m confident her skill set will guide the college to long-term success.”

Colagross earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and English and a Master of Arts from the University of North Alabama in Education. She also earned a Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to serve the students, faculty, staff and the entire Patriot community as president,” Colagross said. “Whether it’s in Muscle Shoals or Phil Campbell, Northwest-Shoals is an integral part of the community and I am committed to ensuring the college and our students continue to deliver on our mission of an accessible, affordable, and high-quality education for everyone.”