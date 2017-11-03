COFFEE & TEES GRAND OPENING TODAY, FREE CAKE AND DOOR PRIZES

MUSCLE SHOALS–Today is a very special day for coffee lovers in the Shoals Area. Coffee & Tees is having their grand opening with lots of free food and door prizes. Owners Sam Fuller and Jonathan Cannon are asking all of their friends to come out and join in the excitement.

Coffee & Tees is located right next to Wendy’s Hamburgers on Woodward Avenue. Prizes and food will be given away until 6:00 pm Friday. On top of your favorite coffee, they also have an extensive screen printing operation to make t-shirts. Coffee & Tees is also a veteran-owned business.

Door prizes will be from Rattlesnake Saloon and Replays Video Games. Hours of operation are 6:30 am until 6:00 pm Monday thru Friday and 10:00 am until 4:00 pm on Saturday. They will be closed on Sunday.

Call 1-800-584-8536. or check out their website TSHIRTSGALORENMORE.COM.