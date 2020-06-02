CHIROPRACTOR CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING

DR. CHAD MATHEY AND JOVONIA MATHEY

HUNTSVILLE– A chiropractor with offices in Florence and Huntsville is facing drug trafficking charges in Madison County.

Dr. Chad Eddie Mathey, 48, 35 Cypress Grove Lane, Huntsville, is facing trafficking of marijuana charges.

Mathey and Javonia Mathey were arrested in Madison County at 10:47 p.m. on May 21 and released on May 22.

Mathey operates an office in the Keystone Office Building on Seminary Street in Florence and in Huntsville as Crown Medical Center.

According to the complaint made by the drug agent, the two “did knowingly have or were in actual or constructive possession of over 2.2 pounds of marijuana”

Mathey and Jovonia were released from the Madison County Jail on $5,000 bail each.

Staff Reports

